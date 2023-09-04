High pressure ridge will continue the dominate the area with decent sunshine and very warm temperatures into Wednesday. A cold front will give us a chance of storms and cooler air for the latter part of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.38″ / Year: 30.68″/ Normal: 26.74″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:48 AM / Sunset: 7:51 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/3 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Some early clouds, then mostly sunny. Very warm and humid

High: 85-90

Wind: WSW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear. Warm and muggy

Low: 73 Erie…65-69 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny, Very warm and humid again

High: 83-87 Erie….86-91 Inland

Winds: S 5-10, becoming N in Erie afternoon