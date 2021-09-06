Click here for the Labor Day Morning Forecast

Cold front will set off some showers and embedded storms mainly this morning as it moves through. Decent clearing and a good breeze for the afternoon. Temps warm up Tuesday, only to have a potent front pass through Tuesday night, keeping temps on the cool side for the rest of the week

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.26″/ Month: 0.27″ / Normal: 0.63″ / Year: 24.44″ / Normal: 26.99″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:52 AM / Sunset 7:45 PM Daylight: 12 hours 53 minutes

LABOR DAY TODAY:

Some showers and possible storms through late morning, then becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 71-75.

Wind: SW 10-15, becoming W 12-25 by afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear with diminishing winds

Low: Near 55 Erie…48-52 inland/mountains

Winds: Becoming south diminishing to 5 by late evening

