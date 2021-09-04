Click here for the Labor Day Weekend forecast

As a cold front slices through, expect showers and even a few thundershowers. The highest chance will be early Sunday, with showers or thundershowers tapering by late morning/midday. More breaks of sunshine return by afternoon. There could be a few waterspouts Sunday morning, too. There will also be the risk for rip currents through Sunday. Yet another disturbance approaches late Sunday night into Labor Day Monday. Again, there will be a few showers or thundershowers late Sunday night into Monday morning. It will turn windy and slightly cooler, with more sunshine, as high pressure arrives Monday afternoon. The high shifts East on Tuesday. It will be warm and breezy underneath a good deal of sunshine Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast By Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins 11:30 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.51″ / Year: 24.17″ / Normal: 26.87″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:51 AM / Sunset 7:47 PM Daylight: 12 hours 56 minutes

SUNDAY:

Occasional light rain and rumbles of thunder ending early, with more breaks of sunshine through afternoon.

High: Near 75.

Wind: SW-W 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers or thundershowers late.

Low: 62 Erie… 57-62 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15.

LABOR DAY MONDAY:

Turning windy, brief shower or thundershower early then partly to mostly sunny.

High: 70-75.

