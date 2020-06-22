Click here for the latest Morning Forecast for Monday

Warm and humid airmass will remain in the region through tomorrow. Overall, the air is more unstable, and more numerous showers and storms are expected to develop. The better chances in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.91″ /Normal: 2.64″/ Year: 17.84″/Normal: 17.70″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered morning forecast, then occasional showers/storms developing toward midday into the afternoon

High: 81-86

Wind: Variable 5-15, with some higher gusts in storms

TONIGHT:

Periods of showers/storms in the evening. Remaining warm and humid

Low: Near 70 Erie….60s inland/mountains

Wind: S 5-10

TOMORROW:

Breezy and humid with showers and storms likely

High: 80-84

Winds: S 10-20 G25