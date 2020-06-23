Click here for the latest Morning forecast for Tuesday

Another round of showers and storms today as the warm and humid air mass remains in place. Cold front will pass through this afternoon, setting off the precipitation. Torrential downpours will accompany some of the rain, along with some gusty winds.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.16″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.08″ /Normal: 2.76″/ Year: 18.01″/Normal: 17.82″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy, warm and humid. Sun followed by increasing clouds this morning. Showers and storms developing this morning and continuing at times into the afternoon.

High: 77-83….Falling into the 70s once the rain begins

Winds: S 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Showers and Storms ending early evening Erie, and by midnight in the mountains.

Low: 63 Erie/55-60 Inland/Mountains

Wind: SW-W 10-20

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny, breezy and less humid. Chance of PM showers

High: 71-75

Winds: W 10-20