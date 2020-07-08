Click here for the latest Morning Forecast for Wednesday

High pressure ridge continues its general hold on the region through the end of the week. Scattered inland thunderstorms expected again late afternoon and evening with the lake breeze and general heating, though not as widespread as yesterday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.76″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.58″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 5 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of PM showers/storms, mainly south of Erie
High: 89-94
Winds: Light south, then Variable to N 5-10
TONIGHT:
Any evening showers/thunder ending near sunset. Otherwise patchy clouds and humid
Low: 73 Erie/64-69 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light South
TOMORROW:
Mainly sunny, hot and humid
High: 91-96
Winds: Variable 5-10