Click here for the latest Morning Forecast for Wednesday

More of the same, as high pressure remains over the Great Lakes. Just a slim chance for a thunder shower by Tuesday and Wednesday, but not everyone will see a shower. The highest risk appears to be over Crawford and Warren counties. Large high pressure remains over the Great Lakes much of next week. It will strengthen again by late next week. Expect a long run of hot and humid air. The last time Erie had 5 consecutive days of 90° or higher was 32 years ago!

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio, 7:10 PM Sunday