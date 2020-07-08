Click here for the latest Morning Forecast for Wednesday

High pressure ridge continues its general hold on the region through the end of the week. Scattered inland thunderstorms expected again late afternoon and evening with the lake breeze and general heating, though not as widespread as yesterday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.76″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.58″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 5 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of PM showers/storms, mainly south of Erie

High: 89-94

Winds: Light south, then Variable to N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Any evening showers/thunder ending near sunset. Otherwise patchy clouds and humid

Low: 73 Erie/64-69 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light South

TOMORROW:

Mainly sunny, hot and humid

High: 91-96

Winds: Variable 5-10

