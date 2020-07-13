Click here for the latest Morning Monday Forecast

High pressure will slowly build into the region this week. A few waves may set off isolated showers today and early tonight, otherwise not much expected with precipitation in the next few days. Temps will slowly warm up as well.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.30″/ Year: 21.45″/Normal: 20.12″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 59 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny. A few early showers possible
High: 75-79.
Wind: NW 5-15, becoming W
TONIGHT:
Chance of an isolated shower in the evening, otherwise fair skies
Low: 63 Erie….50s inland
Winds: Light/Variable
TUESDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 79-83
Winds: Variable 5