Click here for the latest Morning Monday Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure will slowly build into the region this week. A few waves may set off isolated showers today and early tonight, otherwise not much expected with precipitation in the next few days. Temps will slowly warm up as well.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.30″/ Year: 21.45″/Normal: 20.12″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 59 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny. A few early showers possible

High: 75-79.

Wind: NW 5-15, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Chance of an isolated shower in the evening, otherwise fair skies

Low: 63 Erie….50s inland

Winds: Light/Variable

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 79-83

Winds: Variable 5

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar