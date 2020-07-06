Click here for the latest Morning Monday Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure ridge remains in place for most of this week, keeping very warm to hot temperatures with muggy conditions at times. Thunderstorm chances will be limited to mainly pop up storms or storms along the lake breeze.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.55″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.37″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 7 Minutes

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Isolated storm possible Warren/Jamestown area late PM

High: 85-90 Near Lake Erie…89-93 Inland.

Wind: Variable 5, becoming north near the lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear

Low: 68-72 Erie…64-68 Inland.

Wind: Light South.

TUESDAY:

Hazy, hot and more humid. Chance of isolated PM storms south of Erie

High: 89-93.

Winds: Variable 5-10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar