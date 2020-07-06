Click here for the latest Morning Monday Forecast

High pressure ridge remains in place for most of this week, keeping very warm to hot temperatures with muggy conditions at times. Thunderstorm chances will be limited to mainly pop up storms or storms along the lake breeze.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.55″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.37″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 7 Minutes
MONDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Isolated storm possible Warren/Jamestown area late PM
High: 85-90 Near Lake Erie…89-93 Inland.
Wind: Variable 5, becoming north near the lake
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear
Low: 68-72 Erie…64-68 Inland.
Wind: Light South.
TUESDAY:
Hazy, hot and more humid. Chance of isolated PM storms south of Erie
High: 89-93.
Winds: Variable 5-10