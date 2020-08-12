Click here for the latest Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure over the Great Lakes will circulate somewhat drier air into the region today into tomorrow. Temperatures, though, will remain on the warm side. Dew points go back up by Friday, which could lead to some weekend storms.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.28″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.64″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:26 AM / Sunset 8:25 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 59 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny and warm. Not as humid
High: Near 85
Winds: Var-N 5-12.
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies, with areas of inland fog
Low: Near 65 Erie…58-63 Inland & Mountains.
Light and variable winds
THURSDAY:
Mostly sunny and warm
High: 84-87, cooler near the lake
Winds: NE 8-15