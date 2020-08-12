Click here for the latest Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure over the Great Lakes will circulate somewhat drier air into the region today into tomorrow. Temperatures, though, will remain on the warm side. Dew points go back up by Friday, which could lead to some weekend storms.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.28″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.64″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:26 AM / Sunset 8:25 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 59 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and warm. Not as humid

High: Near 85

Winds: Var-N 5-12.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies, with areas of inland fog

Low: Near 65 Erie…58-63 Inland & Mountains.

Light and variable winds

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm

High: 84-87, cooler near the lake

Winds: NE 8-15

