Click here for the Memorial Day Forecast

A nice looking Memorial day in store for the region as high pressure stays in control. Temperatures on the cool side. Expect them to slowly rise tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.12″ / Normal: 3.38″ / Year: 11.24″ / Normal: 15.86″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM Daylight: 15 hours 2 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of dense morning fog, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: Near 70.

Wind: SW 5-15 becoming W in the afternoon near the lake.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 56 Erie … 47-52 inland.

Wind: SW 5.

