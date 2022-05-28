Temperatures will rise heading into the 2nd half of the weekend, and into next week. Cold front has moved through with any showers well off to the East. While it was cooler and a bit less humid on Saturday, expect heat and humidity to return Sunday, and especially by Memorial Day. We expect very warm and humid air with quite a bit of hazy sunshine and no chance of rain until later Wednesday. It will remain very warm and summery through mid next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 6:50 PM SATURDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.05″ / Month: 4.54″ / Normal: 3.16″ / Year: 16.98″ / Normal: 15.64″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 8:48 PM Daylight: 14 hours 59 Minutes

Tonight:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Lows: 55 Erie…49-54 elsewhere

Wind: W 5-10 mph. Becomes calm.

Sunday:

More bright sunshine and turning warmer. Slightly cooler near the lake.

High: 78.

Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy, mild and muggier.

Low: 65 Erie…59-64 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Memorial Day:

Hazy sun, even warmer and more humid.

High: 87.

Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

