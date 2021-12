Click here for the mid morning forecast update

Areas of fog are likely again for the morning. Chance of a brief rain or snow shower, but much of the day will remain dry. It will turn milder for New Year’s Eve. And, there will be some rain arriving by New Year’s Day. It will remain mild Saturday, and then turning colder by Sunday, along with some light snow and snow showers.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins 9:06 AM THURSDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.03″/ Month: 3.56″ / Normal: 3.90″ / Year: 41.36″ / Normal: 42.71″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 2.1/ Normal: 24.1″ / Season: 7.1″ / Normal: 33.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 4:58 PM Daylight: 9 hours 9 minutes

Thursday:

Remaining mainly cloudy with spotty mist and drizzle possible.

High: 42

Wind: Light N.E.

Thursday night:

Mostly cloudy

Low: 38 Erie… 34-38 inland

Wind: Light S.E.

Friday:

Turning milder, small chance of a sprinkle or shower late.

High: Near 50.

Wind: SW 5-15.

