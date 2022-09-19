Low pressure system will set off some showers and storms today, gradually diminishing for the afternoon overall. As it passes, rain will diminish this afternoon. Will keep things dry tomorrow, then another system will bring in another chance of showers Wednesday. Much cooler air arrives just in time for Fall on Thursday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 10:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.82″ / Normal: 2.30 / Year: 27.01″ / Normal: 28.66″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset 7:23 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 18 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and storms at times, diminishing after midday in Erie. Variable cloudiness this afternoon with a chance of showers/storms
High: Near 75
Wind: SW 10-20, some higher gusts in storms
TONIGHT:
Chance Evening Showers in the mountains, otherwise patchy clouds and cooler
Low: Near 60 Erie… 53-57 inland.
Wind: Becoming Variable 5-10
TUESDAY:
Mostly Sunny…Less Humid
High: Near 75
Wind: W 5-15
Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.