Low pressure system will set off some showers and storms today, gradually diminishing for the afternoon overall. As it passes, rain will diminish this afternoon. Will keep things dry tomorrow, then another system will bring in another chance of showers Wednesday. Much cooler air arrives just in time for Fall on Thursday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 10:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.82″ / Normal: 2.30 / Year: 27.01″ / Normal: 28.66″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset 7:23 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 18 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and storms at times, diminishing after midday in Erie. Variable cloudiness this afternoon with a chance of showers/storms

High: Near 75

Wind: SW 10-20, some higher gusts in storms

TONIGHT:

Chance Evening Showers in the mountains, otherwise patchy clouds and cooler

Low: Near 60 Erie… 53-57 inland.

Wind: Becoming Variable 5-10

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny…Less Humid

High: Near 75

Wind: W 5-15

