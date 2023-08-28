High pressure will be in general control of our weather through tomorrow. Weak wave will slide close to the eastern mountains, though. May set off a few showers there.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 2.91″ / Year: 30.67″/ Normal: 25.92″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:42 AM / Sunset: 8:01 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/19 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Patchy Clouds. Chance of a few showers in the mountains again

Low: 58 Erie…55-60 Inland & Mountains

Winds: Light & Variable

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 75-79

Winds: WNW 5-10

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a few drops

Low: 56-60

Winds: W 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered AM Showers. Partly Sunny and breezy

High: Upper 60s