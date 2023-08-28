High pressure will be in general control of our weather through tomorrow. Weak wave will slide close to the eastern mountains, though. May set off a few showers there.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 2.91″ / Year: 30.67″/ Normal: 25.92″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:42 AM / Sunset: 8:01 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/19 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Patchy Clouds. Chance of a few showers in the mountains again
Low: 58 Erie…55-60 Inland & Mountains
Winds: Light & Variable
TUESDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny
High: 75-79
Winds: WNW 5-10
TUESDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a few drops
Low: 56-60
Winds: W 5-15
WEDNESDAY:
Scattered AM Showers. Partly Sunny and breezy
High: Upper 60s