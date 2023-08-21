Cloud cover remains high tonight, but humidity is on the decline. Mostly sunny and not as muggy on Tuesday thanks to high pressure.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 2.19″ / Year: 29.80″/ Normal: 25.20″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:34 AM / Sunset: 8:13 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/39 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Less Humid
Low: 62 Erie….upper 50s inland
Wind: NE 5-10
TUESDAY:
Mostly Sunny Skies. Not as muggy
High: Mid/upper 70s
Winds: ENE 5-15
TUESDAY NIGHT:
Partly Cloudy
Low: 61 Erie…50s Inland
Wind: E-SE 5-10