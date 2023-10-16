Low pressure to our east will continue the northerly flow of chilly air with some scattered embedded showers or drops into tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Monday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.48″ / Normal: 2.32″ / Year: 35.04″/ Normal: 33.00″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset: 6:38 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/4 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

Low: 47 Erie/40-45 Inland and Mountains

Wind: NNW 5-10

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, mainly AM

High: 50-55

Wind: WNW 5-15

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Drier with decreasing cloud cover

Low: 44 Erie/37-42 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 5-10