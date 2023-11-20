Overcast skies ahead of the next system. Storm system will bring all rain tomorrow and tomorrow night, along with some good wind. Little to no snow expected through the holiday season.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.03″ / Normal: 2.37″ / Year: 37.89″/ Normal: 37.43″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 4.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 4.8″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/39 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Clouds thicken and breezy
Low: 30-35 inland…35-40 Erie
Wind: E-SE 15-25 G30
TUESDAY:
Showers develop by mid morning. Steadier rain in the afternoon. Little sleet/mix possible mountains early. Gusty winds
High: 45-50
Wind: SE 20-35 G50
TUESDAY NIGHT:
Scattered Showers and breezy
Low: 38-43
Wind: SE 20-30…15-25
WEDNESDAY:
Chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy afterwards
High: 42-46