Overcast skies ahead of the next system. Storm system will bring all rain tomorrow and tomorrow night, along with some good wind. Little to no snow expected through the holiday season.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.03″ / Normal: 2.37″ / Year: 37.89″/ Normal: 37.43″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 4.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 4.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/39 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken and breezy

Low: 30-35 inland…35-40 Erie

Wind: E-SE 15-25 G30

TUESDAY:

Showers develop by mid morning. Steadier rain in the afternoon. Little sleet/mix possible mountains early. Gusty winds

High: 45-50

Wind: SE 20-35 G50

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Scattered Showers and breezy

Low: 38-43

Wind: SE 20-30…15-25

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy afterwards

High: 42-46