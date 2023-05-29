High pressure ridge holds firm today, giving us a delightful Memorial day. Keeping things generally dry again for the rest of the week, with warmer temperatures as we leave May and enter June later this week.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 3.16″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.64″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset: 8:47 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 57 minutes
TODAY (MEMORIAL DAY):
Mostly Sunny and Becoming Breezy
High: 79 Erie, Mid 80s Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE 5-15, then 10-20 PM
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear
Low: 61-64 Erie….50s inland
Wind: NE-SE 5-15
TOMORROW:
Mostly Sunny and warm
High: 78-83 Erie….83-87 inland
Wind: SE 5-15, becoming ENE PM
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY