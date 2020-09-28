Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

One more day of warm weather as high pressure moves east into the Atlantic, allowing for an approaching cold front to set off some much needed rainfall tonight. Cooler air will then settle into the region for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 4.11″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 29.94″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 7:07 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 52 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Chance of a few showers or a storm

High: 76-81

Wind: S-SW 10-20, gusts to 30 this afternoon

TONIGHT:

Showers Likely with some storms likely….Diminishing after midnight. Breezy and turning cooler

Low: 58-Erie/ 50-55 Inland and Mountains

Wind: S-SW 5-15 G20-25, becoming W

