Approaching upper level wave will set off some scattered showers/storms late morning in Erie and early afternoon farther east. Rain should be east of everybody by mid afternoon. Continued very warm and muggy despite the rain. Cold front will set off some showers/storms tonight into early tomorrow, with drier and more comfortable weather.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.15″ / Normal: 0.80″ / Year: 22.85″ / Normal: 23.81″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:21 AM / Sunset 8:31 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 10 minutes

Today:

Continued warm and humid. Some showers/storms developing Erie by late morning, and early afternoon farther east. May get some late day clearing

High: 83-87

Wind: SW 10-20 with some higher gusts.

Tonight:

Warm and continued muggy. May get some evening showers/storms. Better chances after midnight.

Low: 65-69

Wind: SW 5-15, becoming W late.

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.