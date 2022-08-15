Some instability will develop over the next couple of days, keeping the threat of scattered showers or possible thunderstorms into mid week, though most of the time will be dry. Can’t rule out some water spouts on the lake at times.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.79″ / Normal: 1.56″ / Year: 23.49″ / Normal: 24.57″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:28 AM / Sunset 8:21 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 53 minutes

Today:

Generally mostly cloudy with some scattered pm showers. Can’t rule out a storm

High: 75-79

Wind: NE 10-15

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Low: Near 60 Erie… 54-58 inland.

Wind: E 5-15

