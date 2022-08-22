Slow moving upper air system will set off some scattered showers and storms today into at midnight tonight before tapering off. Showers will end in the morning for Erie, but linger into the afternoon eastern mountains for Tuesday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY : 0.42″ / Month: 1.28″ / Normal: 2.30″ / Year: 23.98″ / Normal: 25.31″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:36 AM / Sunset 8:11 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 35 minutes
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness with some scattered showers and storms, especially this afternoon
Highs: Near 75
Variable winds 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy & Humid with occasional showers and storms, tapering off later tonight
Low: 66 Erie/59-63 Elsewhere
Wind: Light winds
TUESDAY:
Lingering showers in Erie, with some PM sun. Chance of showers and some storms into the afternoon for Warren/Chautauqua counties
Highs: 75-79
Wind: NW 5-15, becoming W 10-20
Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.