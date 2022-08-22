Slow moving upper air system will set off some scattered showers and storms today into at midnight tonight before tapering off. Showers will end in the morning for Erie, but linger into the afternoon eastern mountains for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY : 0.42″ / Month: 1.28″ / Normal: 2.30″ / Year: 23.98″ / Normal: 25.31″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:36 AM / Sunset 8:11 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 35 minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness with some scattered showers and storms, especially this afternoon

Highs: Near 75

Variable winds 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy & Humid with occasional showers and storms, tapering off later tonight

Low: 66 Erie/59-63 Elsewhere

Wind: Light winds

TUESDAY:

Lingering showers in Erie, with some PM sun. Chance of showers and some storms into the afternoon for Warren/Chautauqua counties

Highs: 75-79

Wind: NW 5-15, becoming W 10-20

