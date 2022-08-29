Humid air stays in place through tomorrow. An approaching trough will set off some scattered PM storms today. That threat will continue into tomorrow until a cold front passes through. Much cooler air will then settle in for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.22″ / Normal: 3.02″ / Year: 25.92″ / Normal: 26.03″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset 7:59 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 16 minutes

Today:

Partly sunny morning. Muggy for the afternoon with scattered mid/late pm showers and storms

High: 87-91

Wind: SW 10-20.

Tonight:

Humid with scattered showers/storms evening. Better chances later tonight

Low: 72 Erie… 65-69 inland.

Wind: SW 10-20.

