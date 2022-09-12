Decent cloudiness for today as frontal system passes through. Some showers at times, especially morning. Upper level system will then slide into the region for tomorrow, setting off more showers. Cooler and drier for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 0.77″ / Normal: 1.43″ / Year: 26.96″ / Normal: 27.79″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset 7:35 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 37 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning. Chance of more showers or a storm for the afternoon

High: 73-77

Wind: SW/W 10-20.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of some evening showers, with another chance late

Low: 58 Erie… 52-56 inland.

Wind: W 5-15, becoming S

