Lake effect rain kicking into high gear today, particularly Erie county. Brisk winds, cool temperatures will be the rule through Wednesday, along with plenty of rain. Air dries out later in the week, though will have to watch how now TS Ian moves to see what happens the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.45″ / Month: 2.94″ / Normal: 3.58″ / Year: 29.13″ / Normal: 29.94″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset 7:11 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 59 minutes

Today:

Windy and chilly with periods of showers and possible storms. Rain heavy at times Erie county

High: 57-61

Wind: W/SW 15-25 with gusts in excess of 30 mph.

Tonight:

Breezy and chilly. Periods of rain Erie, with more occasional showers farther south and east

Low: 53 Erie..45-49 inland.

Wind: W/SW 10-20 with some higher gusts

