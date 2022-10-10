Weak frontal system will give us some early clouds and may squeeze out a few drops. Skies will then clear with decent weather continuing into tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.14″ / Normal: 1.31″ / Year: 34.64″ / Normal: 31.99″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset 6:47 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 19 minutes

Today:

Early clouds with scattered showers, then becoming partly sunny

High: 59-63

Wind: 8-15, becoming W

Tonight:

Mostly clear

Low: 48 Erie…37-44 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10, increasing to 8-15 near the lake late.

