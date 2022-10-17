Cold low pressure system will set off some showers today, mainly near the lake shore, as it passes. Cold winds will stay with us the next few days, with lake effect rain and snow showers developing.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0″/ Month: 2.01″ / Normal: 2.32″ / Year: 36.51″ / Normal: 33.00″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:36 AM / Sunset 6:36 PM / Daylight: 11 hours

Today:

Windy and colder with some rain showers near the lake developing. Chance of showers farther south and east

Temperatures falling into the 40s.

Wind: SW 10-25.

Tonight:

Gusty winds with periods of rain showers in the evening. Some rain and wet snow (mainly snow belts) after midnight. No accumulations for Erie. Less than an inch in the belts on grassy areas.

Low: 38 Erie…30-33 inland

Wind: W/SW 15-30

