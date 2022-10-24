High pressure in between two low pressure systems today into mid week. Despite the storm systems, the high will be the dominate feature through tomorrow. Midwest cold front and low will eventually set off some showers by Wednesday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0″ / Month: 4.13″ / Normal: 3.28 / Year: 38.63 / Normal: 33.96″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 6:25 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 41 minutes

Today:

Mostly sunny and still unseasonably warm.

High: 70-74

Wind: S/SE 5-10, shifting N in Erie later this afternoon.

Tonight:

Mainly clear and quiet.

Low: Near 55 Erie… 46-52 elsewhere.

Wind: SE Near 5.

