Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Low pressure slowly moves east, taking most of the rain with it. Drier air will filter in later today, with temperatures on the cool side. Temps will slowly rise into mid week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: Trace” /Month: 1.16″ /Normal: 0.59″/ Year: 28.03″/Normal: 31.03″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 6:55 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 32 Minutes
TODAY:
Some early inland showers giving way to some sun. On the cool side
High: 56-60.
Wind: NW-W 5-15
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds. Breezy near the lake
Low: 47 Erie…40-45 Inland.
Wind: S 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake.
