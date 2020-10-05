Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Low pressure slowly moves east, taking most of the rain with it. Drier air will filter in later today, with temperatures on the cool side. Temps will slowly rise into mid week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace” /Month: 1.16″ /Normal: 0.59″/ Year: 28.03″/Normal: 31.03″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 6:55 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 32 Minutes

TODAY:

Some early inland showers giving way to some sun. On the cool side

High: 56-60.

Wind: NW-W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds. Breezy near the lake

Low: 47 Erie…40-45 Inland.

Wind: S 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar