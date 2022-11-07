High pressure will give us very nice weather for much of the week as it settles into the region. Temperatures will be chilly to start, but moderate by mid week. The fun will end by the upcoming weekend as temperatures plunge and some flakes will fly.

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 0.78″ / Year: 39.76″ / Normal: 35.84″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset: 5:07 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 6 minutes

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday

Monday:

Plenty of sun with a chilly breeze

High: 55-59.

Wind: SW-W 10-20 G25

Tonight:

Clear evening, then becoming partly cloudy

Low: Near 40 Erie…32-36 inland.

Wind: N 5-15

