Chilly weather settling into the region again today. Leftover lake effect around, but little expected. Next weather system will spread some light rain or wet snow tomorrow, with better chances of lake effect toward mid week.

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.37″ / Month: 3.60″ / Normal: 1.63″ / Year: 42.89″ / Normal: 36.69″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:10 AM / Sunset: 5:00 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 50 minutes

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Scattered lake effect snow or rain showers around

High: 37-42

Wind: WNW 7-15.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and cold.

Low: Near 30 Erie… 20-25 inland.

Wind: SE 5-10.

