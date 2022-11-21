Cold and gusty winds for today out of the SW, bringing an end to the lake effect. Despite milder temperatures, the winds will still allow for a very cold day. Generally milder air for this Thanksgiving week.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 2.7″ / Month: 21.7″ / Normal: 5.0″ / Season: 21.7″ / Normal: 5.1″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.27″ / Month: 6.12″ / Normal: 2.49″ / Year: 45.41″ / Normal: 37.55″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset: 4:55 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 37 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny with cold, gusty winds

High: 38-43

Wind: SW 15-25 with higher gusts.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and cold evening, then mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible.

Low: 29 Erie… 21-26 inland.

Wind: SW 15-30, becoming Variable 5-15 after midnight



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY