Clouds will hang tough today with plenty of trapped moisture. May set off a few showers here and there and chilly/steady temperatures through the day. High pressure gives us a little warm up tomorrow. Strong cold front Wednesday will pick up the winds and give us plenty of rain. Some lake effect snow showers later Wednesday night into Thursday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 8.1″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 8.2″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.21″ / Month: 6.41″ / Normal: 3.37″ / Year: 45.70″ / Normal: 38.43″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:26 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 25 minutes
Today:
Mostly cloudy and chilly. A few showers possible, mainly this morning
High: Holding close to 40
Wind: NW 10-20, going W 5-15 by afternoon
Tonight:
Plenty of clouds. Some clearing late
Low: 34 Erie…28-32 inland.
Wind: Light South, except S 5-10 near the lake
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY