Clouds will hang tough today with plenty of trapped moisture. May set off a few showers here and there and chilly/steady temperatures through the day. High pressure gives us a little warm up tomorrow. Strong cold front Wednesday will pick up the winds and give us plenty of rain. Some lake effect snow showers later Wednesday night into Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 8.1″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 8.2″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.21″ / Month: 6.41″ / Normal: 3.37″ / Year: 45.70″ / Normal: 38.43″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:26 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 25 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy and chilly. A few showers possible, mainly this morning

High: Holding close to 40

Wind: NW 10-20, going W 5-15 by afternoon

Tonight:

Plenty of clouds. Some clearing late

Low: 34 Erie…28-32 inland.

Wind: Light South, except S 5-10 near the lake



