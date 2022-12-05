Nice looking Monday for the area as high pressure keeps us dry and on the mild side. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers tonight. Some wet flakes will mix in, with little or no accumulation, though.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 2.3″ / Season: 23.4″ / Normal: 12.0″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.13″ / Normal: 0.53″ / Year: 46.82″ / Normal: 39.34″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 16 minutes

Today:

Mostly sunny, with more high clouds for the afternoon. On the mild side

High: 45-59

Wind: SW 10-20.

Tonight:

Clouds increase with a little rain developing late night. A few inland flakes possible

Low: 41 Erie…34-38 inland.

Wind: South 5-15.



