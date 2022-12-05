Nice looking Monday for the area as high pressure keeps us dry and on the mild side. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers tonight. Some wet flakes will mix in, with little or no accumulation, though.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Monday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 2.3″ / Season: 23.4″ / Normal: 12.0″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.13″ / Normal: 0.53″ / Year: 46.82″ / Normal: 39.34″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 16 minutes
Today:
Mostly sunny, with more high clouds for the afternoon. On the mild side
High: 45-59
Wind: SW 10-20.
Tonight:
Clouds increase with a little rain developing late night. A few inland flakes possible
Low: 41 Erie…34-38 inland.
Wind: South 5-15.
