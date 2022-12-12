A few lake effect bands will be around this morning on a weak NE flow. Not much, if any, accumulation expected. High pressure then gives us decent weather tomorrow into Wednesday. Next weather system currently in the Rockies will give us some rain and snow by the end of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 7.1″ / Season: 23.4″ / Normal: 16.8″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 0.18″ / Normal: 1.48″ / Year: 46.87″ / Normal: 40.29″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 9 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy. Some light lake effect snow showers possible this morning.

High: Near 35.

Wind: N/NE 10-15.

Tonight:

Cloudy evening, then clearing and cold

Low: 28 Erie…18-23 inland.

Wind: NE Near 5, except 5-15 near the lake.

Tuesday:

Plenty of sun and chilly

High: 37-41.

Wind: NE 5-10.



