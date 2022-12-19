Westerly flow today will allow for some occasional lake effect snow showers today. Drier air will come in to give us fairly decent weather into mid week. Major winter storm will bring rain, then lake effect snow for the end of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.7″/ Month: 1.5″ / Normal: 13.2″ / Season: 24.4″ / Normal: 22.9″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.2 / Month: 0.36″ / Normal: 2.43″ / Year: 47.05″ / Normal: 41.24″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 6 minutes

TODAY:

Brisk with periods of lake effect snow showers. Most areas getting less than an inch, with an inch or two in some of the snow belts south of Erie into Chautauqua counties

High: 29-33

Wind: West 10-20 and brisk

TONIGHT:

Cold with scattered flurries

Low: 27 Erie and 17-21 inland and mountains.

Wind: Variable, then SW 5-10

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny

High: Near 35.

Wind: Variable 5



