Leftover light snow and flurries will be around today into tonight as a weak frontal system passes through. Very light accumulations expected. Temperatures will be on a steady rise for the rest of the week as Mother Nature takes a break from winter time into the new year.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 1.7″/ Month: 6.5″ / Normal: 20.0″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 29.7″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.07″ / Month: 0.76″ / Normal: 3.37″ / Year: 47.45″ / Normal: 42.18″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:55 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 7 minutes
Today:
Scattered light snow or flurries around, then occasional light snow later this afternoon. Less than an inch expected
High: 20-24
Wind: SW 10-20.
Tonight:
Occasional light snow or flurries. Less than an inch
Low: 18 Erie….11-15 inland
Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow:
Scattered light snow/flurries in the morning. Some PM clearing possible
High: 27-30
Wind: SW 5-15