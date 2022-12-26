Leftover light snow and flurries will be around today into tonight as a weak frontal system passes through. Very light accumulations expected. Temperatures will be on a steady rise for the rest of the week as Mother Nature takes a break from winter time into the new year.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 1.7″/ Month: 6.5″ / Normal: 20.0″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 29.7″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.07″ / Month: 0.76″ / Normal: 3.37″ / Year: 47.45″ / Normal: 42.18″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:55 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 7 minutes

Today:

Scattered light snow or flurries around, then occasional light snow later this afternoon. Less than an inch expected

High: 20-24

Wind: SW 10-20.

Tonight:

Occasional light snow or flurries. Less than an inch

Low: 18 Erie….11-15 inland

Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow:

Scattered light snow/flurries in the morning. Some PM clearing possible

High: 27-30

Wind: SW 5-15