Temperatures remain on the mild side for the next couple of days. Light winds and high humidity will allow for some fog. Approaching storm system will set off rain for tomorrow. Looks cooler for the end of the week, though no arctic outbreak expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 1.1″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 37.1″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.02″ / Normal: 0.13″ / Year: 0.02″ / Normal: 0.13″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:01 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 12 minutes

Today:

Plenty of clouds with areas of fog and drizzle. Can’t rule out a few showers

High: 47-52

Wind: S 5-10, becoming variable.

Tonight:

Cloudy and quite mild. Some showers develop, mainly after midnight. Areas of fog

Low: 38-43, then rising after midnight

Wind: SE 5.

Tomorrow:

Becoming windy and mild. Rain likely, especially in the morning

High: 58-63 (Record high for Erie is 62)

Wind: S/SE 10-20, becoming SW 15-30 G35 for the afternoon

