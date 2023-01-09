A chilly start to the week. Weak high pressure will give us some clearing for the day. More clouds arrive tonight and tomorrow as a weather system skirts the region, but should be mainly on the dry side.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 8.7″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 44.7″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.00″ / Year: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.00″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:07 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 18 minutes

Today:

Clouds giving way to some clearing. Cool and brisk

High: 36-39.

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight:

Becoming cloudy. Widely scattered areas of flurries or a touch of freezing drizzle possible

Low: 30-32 Erie…26-29 inland.

Wind: W/SW 5-10.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy skies

High: 37-41.

Wind: S/SE 5-10

