A chilly start to the week. Weak high pressure will give us some clearing for the day. More clouds arrive tonight and tomorrow as a weather system skirts the region, but should be mainly on the dry side.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 8.7″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 44.7″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.00″ / Year: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.00″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:07 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 18 minutes
Today:
Clouds giving way to some clearing. Cool and brisk
High: 36-39.
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight:
Becoming cloudy. Widely scattered areas of flurries or a touch of freezing drizzle possible
Low: 30-32 Erie…26-29 inland.
Wind: W/SW 5-10.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy skies
High: 37-41.
Wind: S/SE 5-10
