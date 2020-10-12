Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Winds will pick up today as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Gusts will get to 35mph or so by late this afternoon. The front will set off some showers and possible storms tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.51″ / Normal: 1.59″ / Year: 28.38″ / Normal: 32.03″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 6:43 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 13 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix clouds and sun with increasing wind. A few showers possible this morning

High: 69-74.

Wind: SSE 5-15 increasing 15-25 with gusts near 35 mph late.

TONIGHT:

Chance of showers through midnight, then showers more likely with a chance of a thunderstorm

Low: 54 Erie…47-53 Inland.

Wind: SSE 15-25 with gusts to 35.

