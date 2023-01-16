Milder air arrives for today as high pressure and sunshine combine to modify the temperature of the air. Approaching front will set off rain tonight into tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 2.1″ / Normal: 16.2″ / Season: 31.5″ / Normal: 52.2″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.05″ / Normal: 1.80″ / Year: 3.05″ / Normal: 1.80″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset: 5:15 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 29 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny and milder

High: 41-45.

Wind: E-SE 5-10.

Tonight:

Becoming cloudy. Some light rain or wet snow flakes late evening, going to mainly rain. Little or no accumulation.

Low: 32-36

Wind: S/SE 5-10, then S 10-20 late.

Tomorrow:

Cloudy with light rain showers

High: 42-46

Wind: S 10-20

