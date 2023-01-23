Weak trough along with some lake effect will set off some snow showers this morning, mainly lake effect areas south of Erie. Another trough will set off some light snow or a little freezing drizzle late tonight into tomorrow morning. More complex system will set off a variety of weather Wednesday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 2.8″/ Month: 4.9″ / Normal: 23.5″ / Season: 34.3″ / Normal: 59.5″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.18″ / Month: 4.79″ / Normal: 2.55″ / Year: 4.79″ / Normal: 2.55″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset: 5:24 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 42 minutes

Today:

Periods of snow showers and flurries into early afternoon. Up to an additional inch Erie/Lake shore, along with Meadville and Warren. 1-3″ in the snow belts

High: 32-35

Wind: NW 10-20, becoming WSW.

Tonight:

Cloudy with some flurries. Occasional light snow or a little freezing drizzle toward daybreak. Less than an inch, and little ice expected

Low: 30 Erie…25-28 inland.

Wind: SW 15-25.

Tuesday:

Cloudy with occasional snow showers or flurries, mainly AM. Up to an inch in some areas in the morning. Windy

High: 32-35

Wind: Winds: WSW 12-25 G30

