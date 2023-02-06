Weak wave will set off some light snow/flurries early this morning. Might get a little clearing for the afternoon. Temperatures will stay close to normal.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.05 / Normal: 0.44″ / Year: 5.77″ / Normal: 3.85″

SNOWFALL: SUNDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 4.0″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 71.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset: 5:42 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 14 Minutes

Today:

Scattered light snow or flurries through mid morning, along with fog. May mix with some freezing drizzle. A little clearing possible later in the afternoon

High: Holding 32-36

Wind: W/NW 5-12

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Becoming breezy

Low: 27 Erie… 21-25 inland…Temps slowly rise late

Wind: Light initially, then S.E. 10-20 toward daybreak

Tomorrow:

Windy with mainly PM showers developing

High: 44-48

Wind: S/SW 15-25 G35

