High pressure in general control for the next few days. Expect another prolonged period of above normal temperatures through most of this week. A good hit of wind for the middle of the week as well.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.99 / Normal: 0.95″ / Year: 6.71″ / Normal: 4.36″
SNOWFALL: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 8.3″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 76.1″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset: 5:49 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 28 Minutes
Today:
Plenty of sunshine and becoming breezy
High: 44-48
Wind: SW 5-15, then 10-20 by afternoon
Tonight:
Mainly clear to partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: Near 30 Erie…25-29 inland.
Wind: SW diminishing to 5-10
Tuesday:
Sunshine, then increasing clouds late. Mild
High: Near 50
Wind: SW 10-20
