High pressure in general control for the next few days. Expect another prolonged period of above normal temperatures through most of this week. A good hit of wind for the middle of the week as well.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.99 / Normal: 0.95″ / Year: 6.71″ / Normal: 4.36″

SNOWFALL: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 8.3″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 76.1″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset: 5:49 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 28 Minutes

Today:

Plenty of sunshine and becoming breezy

High: 44-48

Wind: SW 5-15, then 10-20 by afternoon

Tonight:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy and chilly.

Low: Near 30 Erie…25-29 inland.

Wind: SW diminishing to 5-10

Tuesday:

Sunshine, then increasing clouds late. Mild

High: Near 50

Wind: SW 10-20

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.