Front moving through the region this morning will cause the temperatures to fall to cooler levels than yesterday. Next clipper system will spread a little rain late tonight and tomorrow morning.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.05 / Normal: 1.65″ / Year: 6.77″ / Normal: 5.06″

SNOWFALL: SUNDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 13.6″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 81.4″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:10 AM / Sunset: 6:00 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 50 Minutes

Today:

A few sprinkles or a shower early, then some PM sun

High: Temperatures in the low 40s, then falling to 37-41 afternoon

Wind: Becoming W/NW 5-15.

Tonight:

Clouds increase. Brief light sprinkles perhaps a few wet snow flurries late.

Low: 27-31 by midnight, rising to 34-39 late

Wind: SE 5-15.

Tuesday:

Scattered showers through midday, then becoming partly cloudy and windy

High: 41-45, falling into the 30s PM

Wind: W/SW 15-35.

