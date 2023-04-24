A dreary start to this week. Below-average temperatures Monday morning could lead to a chance of rain and snow in the higher elevations and away from the lake. On & off showers continue today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Seasonable weather returns Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 7:00 AM Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.2″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 2.35″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 15.88″ / Normal: 11.71″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:27 AM / Sunset: 8:12 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 45 minutes

MONDAY:

Some showers…rain and snow mix in mountains. Milder overnight

High: Mid 40s…Upper 40s Inland

Wind: W-NW 10-15

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy…frost is likely

Low: Low to mid 30s

Wind: SW 5-10

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny, followed by on & off showers

High: Near 50, low 50s Inland

Wind: NW 5-10…W near lake



