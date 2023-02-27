Low pressure will spread some rain in the region this afternoon. Will begin as some sleet or snow in the mountains before going to all rain late afternoon. Expect this to continue into tonight before tapering off tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.32″ / Normal: 2.32″ / Year: 8.04″ / Normal: 5.73″

SNOWFALL: SUNDAY: 0″ / Month: 1.7″ / Normal: 18.2″ / Year: 42.2″ / Normal: 86.0″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset: 6:08 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 9 Minutes

Today:

Clouds increase. Turning windy with rain showers developing Erie to Meadville this afternoon. May begin as some wet snow. Farther east, mix of snow/sleet/rain going to all rain toward sunset.

High: 38-43.

Wind: SE 12-25, G35

Monday Night:

Turning very windy with mainly rain. Little mix in the mountains early evening.

Low: 37 Erie… 33-36 inland.

Wind: SE becoming SW 15-35 gusting to 45 Erie….12-25 Meadville into eastern mountains

Tuesday:

Windy and cooler. Light rain mainly through mid morning, mixing with sleet or wet flakes at times

High: Near 40, falling into the 30s..

Wind: West 15-35…10-20 G25 afternoon

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.