Approaching storm system may set off a few showers this morning, but better chances later this afternoon. Rain goes to some snow tonight. Some good accumulations expected in the eastern mountains. Snow ends quickly on Tuesday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.09″ / Month: .92″ / Normal: 0.40″ / Year: 9.77″ / Normal: 6.33″

SNOWFALL: SATURDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.6″ / This Season: 42.2″ / Normal: 89.8″

Sunstats: SUNDAY Sunrise 6:51 AM / Sunset: 6:14 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 23 Minutes

TODAY:

A few showers around this morning, with better chances later in the afternoon.

High: 40-45 Erie….45-49 elsewhere

Wind: E-SE 5-12

TONIGHT:

Some early evening showers, going to wet snow by midnight. Snow steady at times, mainly east of Erie. Coating to 2″ Erie to Meadville. 2-4″ eastern mountains

Low: 26-29

Wind: E-NE 10-20

TUESDAY:

AM Clouds and any early flakes giving way to some sun

High: 34-38

Wind: N-NW 12-25

