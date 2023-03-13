Low pressure system will spread some light snow, with some rain mixed in, for today. As the low moves east, colder air will circulate around it, setting off lake effect snow bands later tonight into tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

PRECIP: (through 5pm) SUNDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 2.31″ / Normal: 1.19″ / Year: 11.16″ / Normal: 7.12″

SNOWFALL: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 8.2″ / Normal: 7.2″ / This Season: 50.4″ / Normal: 94.4″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:36 AM / Sunset: 7:25 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 46 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy with periods of snow showers, mixing with rain at times. Up to an inch possible

High: 34-37

Wind: WNW 5-12

TONIGHT:

Turning colder and brisk. Occasional snow showers through midnight, then bands of lake effect snow after midnight. Up to an inch most areas, with 1-3″ snow belts

Low: 21-25

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 late in Erie.

TUESDAY:

Snow Showers and Some Squalls in the Snowbelts where several Inches are likely. 1-2″ Erie/3-6″ Belts…1-3″ Meadville and Warren…Blustery and Cold

High: Near 30 Erie/Upper 20s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 15-35…Wind Chills: 10-15

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.