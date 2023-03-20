Milder air arrives just in time for the first day of spring today. Abundant sunshine and a SW wind increasing those temperatures. Weak wave will give us clouds tonight, then back to sunshine tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday
SNOW: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 10.6″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 97.8″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 11.52″ / Normal: 7.81″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset: 7:33 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 9 minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sunshine, breezy and not as cold
High: 44-48
Wind: SW 10-20
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy
Low: 34 Erie and 27-31 inland and mountains.
Wind: SW 10-15
TUESDAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny & Milder
High: 48-53
Wind: W-SW 5-15
