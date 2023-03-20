Milder air arrives just in time for the first day of spring today. Abundant sunshine and a SW wind increasing those temperatures. Weak wave will give us clouds tonight, then back to sunshine tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 10.6″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 97.8″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 11.52″ / Normal: 7.81″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset: 7:33 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 9 minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sunshine, breezy and not as cold

High: 44-48

Wind: SW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 34 Erie and 27-31 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 10-15

TUESDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Milder

High: 48-53

Wind: W-SW 5-15



